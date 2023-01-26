Latin America

Resignation of Peru’s Production Minister, Sandra Belaunde | News

The Minister of Production of Peru, Sandra Belaunde, presented her resignation on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Government decides to militarize the region of Puno, in southern Peru

Belaunde took office at the head of the Production portfolio a little over a month ago, on December 10.

In her resignation letter, the outgoing minister thanked the president of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola, and listed several of the reasons for making the decision not to continue serving in office.

The former head was absent from a Ministerial Cabinet Council that took place on this day at the Government Palace.

With this resignation, there are six ministers who have asked to leave their post since the start of the Dina Boluarte government in December 2022

The Minister of Education, Patricia Correa, and of Culture, Jair Pérez, were the first to resign on December 16, after the protests in Andahuaylas and Ayacucho that ended with the death of at least 20 protesters.



