New massacre recorded in Antioquia, Colombia | News

A new massacre was recorded this Monday in the department of Antioquia, Colombia, just 24 hours after another reported by local authorities.

CMIO.org in sequence:

New massacre leaves four murdered in Medellín, Colombia

According to the local press report, confirmed by the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), it was learned that three young people were murdered in the rural area of ​​Campamento, an area where members of the so-called Clan are present. of the Gulf.

The young people, between the ages of 18 and 20, were taken from their homes, in the village of Frisolera, by unidentified armed men.

�� 12 MASSACRES in 2023

�� Date: 01/30/23

�� Place: Camp, Antioquia

➡️Three young people were murdered on the La Frisolera sidewalk in the municipality of Campamento, Antioquia, apparently they were taken from a house where they were and later murdered. pic.twitter.com/HDTI4Rmaz4

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

January 31, 2023

Witnesses cited indicated that the events were unleashed after the victims’ refusal to attend a meeting with members of an armed group.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, delivered on Monday a balance after the ceasefire that President Gustavo Petro decreed on December 31 with the Central General Staff, the Second Marquetalia, the Clan del Golfo and the Conquistadores Self-Defense Forces. the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

Prada specified that the number of homicides has decreased substantially compared to last year.

“For the same period of the first 30 days of 2022 there were 3 deaths and 40 injuries, for this period, there are 3 people dead and nine people injured,” Prada said.

12 massacres and 8 social leaders murdered in Colombia so far in 2023, according to the record of the non-governmental organization Indepaz. @Indepaz pic.twitter.com/zUxmnT647P

— Shall I explain it to you with plasticine? (@altereddie)

January 31, 2023

For its part, Indepaz reported that it would be the 12th massacre so far in 2023. In 2022, the Office of the United Nations Organization (UN) for Human Rights in Colombia verified 83 cases of massacres and 112 homicides of defenders. of Human Rights.

However, Indepaz these figures rise to 179 assassinated leaders, 92 massacres, 70,267 victims of displacement; as well as 37 peace signatories were assassinated and 58 people were victims of antipersonnel mines.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source