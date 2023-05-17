Russia obtains minutes of US biological weapons program in Ukraine | News

The Russian Armed Forces reported on Monday the discovery of more than 20,000 materials belonging to the US biological weapons development program in Ukraine, within the framework of the special military operation in that territory.

According to the head of the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense unit of the military entity, Ígor Kirillov, up to now, everything related to this program has been thoroughly investigated and even eyewitnesses and participants in the development of biological weapons have been interviewed. .

In Kirillov’s words, these findings confirm the Pentagon’s objective of developing components of weapons of this type to test them on the Ukrainian population and countries close to Russia.

“As part of the measures to reduce military-biological activities in Ukraine, the United States (USA) maintains active the material base of chemical and pharmacological companies from Poland and the Baltic countries, in addition, equipment from from Ukrainian territory,” he said.

In this sense, the official affirmed that it is no coincidence that Washington is now interested in intensifying cooperation with African and Asian nations such as Kenya, Thailand and Singapore.

Findings around HIV, psychostimulants and narcotics

The documents revealed that representatives of the Ukrainian military were chosen to conduct Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) experiments conducted in the European nation since 2019.

Similarly, the discovery of various cases of use of psychostimulants and narcotics (such as methadone and amphetamines) by the Ukrainian military stands out.

