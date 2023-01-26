Presidents of Venezuela and Cuba hold a working meeting | News

Report This Content

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a working meeting this Wednesday with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, within the framework of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The Venezuelan president received his Cuban counterpart at the Maiquetía International Airport in La Guaira, after he fulfilled a work agenda in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, and participated in the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American States and Caribbean (Celac).

During the dialogue, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to defending a world of peace and cooperation in favor of international solidarity.

The first combatant, Cilia Flores, as well as the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, were present at the meeting; the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz; and the Cuban ambassador in Venezuela, Dagoberto Rodríguez.

Both leaders held talks last December during the XXII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), held in the Cuban capital.

On that occasion, Díaz-Canel reiterated his unrestricted support for the Venezuelan nation, ties that have been strengthened since the arrival of the Bolivarian Revolution.

In the year 2000, both nations signed the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement, a mechanism that aims at cooperation in the areas of health, economy, education, sports and culture.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



