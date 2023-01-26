Szijjarto agreed with Novak to accelerate investment in the Paks nuclear power plant

BUDAPEST, January 26 – RIA Novosti. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that he had a telephone conversation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, during which the parties agreed to accelerate investment in the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant.

“We agreed that nuclear energy is the energy of the future and it is good news for us that the Russian government also attaches great importance to the development of Paks. We agreed that we will accelerate investments wherever possible,” Szijjarto wrote on Facebook *.

January 8, 14:26 Hungary expects to complete the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant by 2032

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry noted that the construction of new units of the Paks nuclear power plant is of decisive importance for Hungary, since the energy crisis has shown that those countries that are able to produce most of the energy they need themselves are truly safe.

“For this reason, we, of course, will not support any proposal from Brussels that would make Hungarian-Russian cooperation in the nuclear field even slightly more difficult or even impossible,” he added.

At the end of 2014, Russia and Hungary signed documents on the construction of new power units No. 5 and No. 6 with reactor plants at the Paks NPP according to the advanced Russian VVER-1200 project, which meets the most modern reliability and safety standards. It was reported that Russia would give Hungary a state loan of up to 10 billion euros for the Paks-2 project, and the total cost of the work would be 12.5 billion euros. It is expected that the actual start of the construction of the Paks-2 NPP will take place in the fall of 2023, and the corresponding construction license has already been obtained for this.

The only nuclear power plant in Hungary, Paks, is located 100 kilometers from Budapest and five from the city of Paks. The Paks nuclear power plant now generates almost half of all electricity in Hungary, and with the planned commissioning of two new Paks units, this share is expected to double. For Hungary, nuclear energy is a way to ensure its energy security, the leadership of this country has repeatedly emphasized.

* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.