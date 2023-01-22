Al Shabab attack leaves several dead in Mogadishu, Somalia | News

Report This Content

An imprecise number of deaths and a dozen wounded was the result of at least three explosions and shots that occurred this Sunday against the headquarters of the Banaadir Regional Administration in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, a fact that was claimed by the jihadist group Al Shabab.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Death toll in Somalia attacks rises to 19

According to local media witnesses present in the area, alleged Al Shabab fighters were driving a car bomb that exploded, after which loud shots were heard.

The location of the Banadir City Hall coincides with the demarcation of the Somali capital, and the attack occurred days after the Army regained control of strategic areas in the central state of Galmudug.

#BreakingNews.

Mogadishu municipale under attack. Suspected Shabab Militiamen managed to enter the headquarters of banaadir regional administration and started shootings.

Residents heard two explosions followed by heavy gunfire. Casualties are yet unknown. Per source.

— Sahra Abdi (@SahraCabdi)

January 22, 2023

Since 2012, when the official mandate of the Transitional Federal Government ended and the Federal Government of Somalia was inaugurated, Al Shabab affiliated with the Al Qaeda network to overthrow the new government backed by the international community.

Its aim is to forcibly establish an ultra-conservative Islamic state, which is why it controls central and southern parts of Somalia and carries out terrorist attacks in Mogadishu and other locations, as well as in neighboring nations such as Ethiopia and Kenya.

Last August, Al Shabab carried out an attack against a well-known hotel in Mogadishu that lasted more than 30 hours and killed more than 20 people. After the fact, the Somali government declared total war against the terrorist group.

In response, Al Shabab claimed responsibility for an attack with two car bombs in front of the Ministry of Education headquarters where 120 people died, and two suicide attacks that occurred on January 4 in the city of Mahas.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



