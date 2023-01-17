Greece has doubled imports of goods from Russia after the imposition of sanctions

ATHENS, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Greece’s imports of goods from Russia from January to November 2022 increased by 2.25 times compared to the same period in 2021, according to the Greek statistical service Elstat.

The data on bilateral trade between Greece and Russia is being published in response to the need to provide specialized statistical information in connection with events in Ukraine, Elstat notes.

“From January to November 2022, the value of Greece’s imports from Russia amounted to 8.465 billion euros, an increase of 125.3% compared to the period from January to November 2021, when it amounted to 3.757 billion euros,” the message says.

The value of Greece’s exports to Russia in the period from January to November 2022 amounted to 148.1 million euros – 18.8% less than in the same period in 2021, when goods were exported for 182.4 million euros.

The trade balance between Greece and Russia in the period January-November 2022 was negative and amounted to 8.317 billion euros (deficit), the publication says.

For 11 months of 2021, the trade deficit in bilateral trade was 3.574 billion euros, the statistical office said.

In November 2022, the value of Greek imports from Russia amounted to 715.7 million euros, up 29.2% compared to November 2021 (554.1 million euros). The value of Greek exports to Russia in November 2022 was 10.9 million euros, down 52.0% from 22.7 million euros in November 2021. The trade deficit of Greece and Russia in November 2022 amounted to 704.8 million euros.

For the whole of 2021, the total value of Greek imports from Russia amounted to 4.302 billion euros, about half as much as in the 11 months of 2022.

Earlier, Elstat reported that Greece’s foreign trade deficit for the 11 months of 2022 exceeded 35 billion euros and increased by 13 billion compared to the corresponding period in 2021.