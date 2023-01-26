Legislative Commission of Ecuador will investigate cases of corruption | News

Report This Content

The specialized parliamentary commission to investigate allegations of corruption against the Government of Ecuador will meet this Thursday for the first time after the publication of compromising evidence by the digital media La Posta.

During this first session, the seven legislators that make up the group will elect the direction of the commission to later approve the work schedule in order to present a final report.

The deputy of the Social Christian Party (PSC), Pedro Zapata, who will install the session, pointed out that the published audios will be incorporated into the process, as well as the information obtained by the Justice Commission.

In this sense, the audio leaked through La Posta, in which Danilo Carrera, brother-in-law of President Guillermo Lasso, talks with some public officials such as the former manager of Petroecuador, Ítalo Cedeño, about the granting of positions in the Government, is especially important. .

For his part, the legislator of Bancada Acuerdo Nacional (BAN), Gruber Zambrano, who is a member of the commission, pointed out that an objective, legal, technical and impartial work will be carried out while stressing that the defendants are innocent until proven otherwise. .

This Tuesday, the secretary of Public Anti-Corruption Policy, Luis Verdesoto, resigned after the opening of an investigation against him for alleged irregularities in contracts for the state electricity sector.

In the midst of the scandal that targets the Ecuadorian administration, Lasso affirmed last Sunday that the accusations are false and that there is no organized criminal structure in the government.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



