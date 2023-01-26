Congress of Honduras will elect a new Supreme Court of Justice | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Honduran Congress plans to install its second legislature this Wednesday, corresponding to the period 2022-2026, and elect the 15 members of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), from a list of 45 candidates.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Honduras: Celac is more necessary than ever

As reported by Congress through its social networks, the installation ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. local time, while the CSJ election is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

According to local media, until Tuesday night the majority benches in the Legislature – Libertad y Refoundación party (Libre, in power) and nationalists and liberals (opposition) – held meetings to analyze the candidates proposed by the Nominating Board.

��️In a few hours, the #CongressOfPueblo who presides @Lredondo, will carry out the installation of the Second Legislature for the period 2022-2026. Everything is ready to receive the 128 full and alternate congressmen, diplomats, special guests and the media. pic.twitter.com/glBgqsROFh

– National Congress of Honduras (@Congreso_HND)

January 25, 2023

The head of the Libre bench, Rafael Sarmiento, told local media that he hopes that the political forces will reach an agreement before the vote. He added that his party analyzes the commitment that the candidates may have with the plans for the refoundation of the country outlined by President Xiomara Castro.

“We want a Court that responds to the interests of the people,” stressed Sarmiento, referring to previous stages of national life in which nationalists and liberals shared the 15 seats of the CSJ.

@BancadaLibre UNANIMOUSLY will always make their VOTES for the Election of #CSJ PUBLICLY before the Honduran People ����

— Rafa Sarmiento (@rafalsarmiento)

January 25, 2023

Article 311 of the Political Constitution of Honduras establishes that, to be elected, a candidate must have the secret votes of three quarters of Congress (86 of the 128 deputies).

None of the majority benches gathers these votes on its own, so it is expected that they will reach agreements to elect the 15 future magistrates, who will work during the period 2023-2030.

If by 24:00 a consensus has not yet been reached, the aforementioned article of the Magna Carta allows legislators to continue voting and not break the constitutional order.

��️ RELEASE

From the United Nations System in ���� we celebrate the strengthening of the Rule of Law in the country and recognize the commitment and work carried out by the @JNominadoraHN in the selection of the persons nominated for magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice. pic.twitter.com/17GqeeygrD

— UN Honduras (@ONUHonduras)

January 24, 2023

This Tuesday, the United Nations System in the Central American country indicated through a statement that it expects the selection of the 15 magistrates to be transparent and objective.

He expressed his aspiration that only the candidates proposed by the Nominating Board (JN) be considered and celebrated the strengthening of the rule of law in the country.

On the other hand, he highlighted the work carried out by the JN, which delivered the list of applicants in a timely manner and maintained an adequate gender balance.

Candidate profile

Local media specified that among the candidates there are 23 women and 22 men. Of these, 61 percent have a postgraduate degree. Among the latter, 81 percent have a specialty, either a master’s or doctorate.

Of the 45 applicants, 73 percent speak a second language, 64 percent have teaching experience, and half have experience in the justice system as a judge, magistrate, or prosecutor.

A total of 19 of the 45 nominees come from the department of Francisco Morazán (center). They are followed by Cortés and Colón (north) with four, and Santa Bárbara (north) and Intibucá (southwest) with three.

The 45 applicants were selected from more than 180 professionals proposed by various sectors of civil society and only four were part of the previous proposal, formulated in 2016.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report