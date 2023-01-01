Meet the South African who lives in Ukraine and refused to abandon his 4 dogs to flee the war – ANDA

South African Kobus Olivier, who lives in Ukraine, refuses to leave the country and abandon his dogs, despite the bombing initiated by Russia. “I will stay for my dogs, I will never leave them, it is not even an option,” says the South African in Kiev after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered attacks on the country.

Kobus Olivier, CEO of the Ukrainian Cricket Federation, originally from Cape Town, believes he is safe in his apartment, even as dozens of expats desperately try to flee the city.

“I had the option to leave, but I chose not to. I have food for a month, both for me and for my dogs [Mamma Ticky, Ollie, Kaya e Jessie]. The five of us are stuck here and hope everything goes well,” she said.

He believes the safest thing is to stay in his apartment. “I’m pretty safe here, we’re a community of expats who support each other. I emptied my bank account and changed my money into dollars last week. I had the option to leave but I chose to stay,” said Olivier.

He has lived in Ukraine for four years.

Since Russia invaded the country last week, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been fleeing the country in fear of war and many families have left dogs and cats behind to get across the border.

Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis that the West fears could trigger a major war, reports Reuters.

“There are loud explosions starting at 5am, sirens go off around 4am. The roads are congested with people trying to go out with their families. No car is able to leave or enter the city center.

“Some people passed my apartment with suitcases, I think they are trying to get to the train station. Everyone is trying to get out of Kiev. People are at a complete blockade of traffic and some are parked on the side of the road, trying to get to the border with Poland,” said Olivier.

He said he lived with his father in Ukraine but lost him last year.

Now he can go to Poland, which, heeding appeals, passed in record time a resolution that allows people fleeing war to enter with their pets, even if they don’t have the veterinary documentation required by the country.

