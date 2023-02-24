UE fecha acordo para 10º pacote de sanções contra Rússia

Mundo / Deixe um comentário
  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report


“Hoje, a UE aprovou o 10º pacote de sanções à Rússia“, revelou a Presidência sueca em sua conta oficial no Twitter.
Segundo o órgão, este pacote contém “as sanções mais fortes e abrangentes” já impostas pelos Estados-membros da UE.
As sanções incluem restrições de exportação mais rígidas em relação ao uso de tecnologia de dupla utilização, com fins civis e militares.
A medida também atinge indivíduos e entidades que estariam supostamente fornecendo drones à Rússia e divulgando “desinformações”, nas palavras da Presidência sueca.
Faz um ano desde a invasão brutal e ilegal da Rússia na Ucrânia. Hoje, a UE aprovou o 10º pacote de sanções contra a Rússia. O pacote inclui, por exemplo: Restrições de exportação mais rígidas em relação ao uso de tecnologia de dupla utilização.
Medidas restritas direcionadas contra indivíduos e entidades que apoiam a guerra, espalhando propaganda ou entregando drones usados pela Rússia na guerra. Medidas contra a desinformação russa. Juntos, os Estados-Membros da UE impuseram as sanções mais fortes e abrangentes até aqui para ajudar a Ucrânia a vencer a guerra. A UE está unida à Ucrânia e ao povo ucraniano. Continuaremos apoiando a Ucrânia, pelo tempo que for necessário.
Panorama internacional

Entre crises, ‘identidade reativa’ e ‘inimigo comum’, para onde vai a UE?

7 de fevereiro, 22:30





Este conteúdo foi verificado por RJ-2309 RJ-0292 RJ-0958

CMIO confirmou esta notícia. Fonte;

Via Sputnik News- IMG Autor

  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

#CMIO.ORG

Deixe um comentário