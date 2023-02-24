UE fecha acordo para 10º pacote de sanções contra Rússia

|Fact-checking
It’s one year since Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine.
Today, the EU approved the 10th package of Russian sanctions.
The package includes e.g.:
– Tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use and technology
— Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) February 24, 2023
Together, the EU Member States have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war.
The EU stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes.
— Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) February 24, 2023
Entre crises, ‘identidade reativa’ e ‘inimigo comum’, para onde vai a UE?
