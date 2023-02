ONU diz que Irã 'está à beira' de fabricar armas nucleares e enriquece urânio a 84%

The IAEA is aware of recent media reports relating to uranium enrichment levels in Iran. Director General @rafaelmgrossi states that the IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of recent Agency verification activities and will inform the IAEA Board of Governors as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/4Aqdq01Xr5

— IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) February 19, 2023