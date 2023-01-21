Mundo

Arquivos comprovam ação da CIA e FBI no Twitter: 'Estão pautando nosso intelecto', diz analista

No início de dezembro de 2022, jornalistas independentes iniciaram a divulgação do conteúdo encontrado nos arquivos da plataforma Twitter, revelando o envolvimento direto de agências de segurança dos EUA na moderação de conteúdo na plataforma.
E-mails trocados entre executivos da empresa e funcionários de agências norte-americanas, como o FBI e a CIA, revelam comunicação rotineira acerca de quais conteúdos deveriam ser suprimidos e quais deveriam ser priorizados pela plataforma.
A mídia brasileira praticamente ignorou as revelações estarrecedoras dos documentos do Twitter. A mídia internacional, por sua vez, focou suas atenções nas revelações acerca da censura às reportagens acerca do filho do presidente dos EUA, Hunter Biden, e do processo que levou ao bloqueio da conta do ex-presidente Donald Trump na plataforma.
Apesar desses casos serem importantes, os documentos do Twitter foram capazes de fornecer provas concretas do esforço diário de agências de segurança dos EUA para controlar o conteúdo exposto pela plataforma, tanto para suprimir pessoas e narrativas inconvenientes, como para propagandear as convenientes.
“O contato entre o Twitter e o FBI era constante e abrangente, como se fosse uma subsidiária”, escreveu o jornalista Matt Taibbi na plataforma.
O FBI chegou a repassar fundos para que o Twitter implementasse os pedidos de censura de forma mais expedita e cobrisse os gastos com eventuais processos judiciais a que pudesse ser submetido.
A comunicação entre funcionários da empresa revela que a equipe passou a reclamar do volume intenso de trabalho de censura solicitado pelas agências de segurança, que os impedia de realizar suas tarefas rotineiras.
De acordo com o jornalista Michael Shellenberger, que também teve acesso aos documentos, o FBI repassou mais de US$ 3,4 milhões (cerca de R$17 milhões) entre outubro de 2019 e fevereiro de 2011 para recompensar os funcionários da empresa pelas horas trabalhadas.
“46. A campanha de influência do FBI pode ter sido facilitada pelo fato de estar pagando ao Twitter milhões de dólares pelo tempo de sua equipe. “Tenho o prazer de informar que arrecadamos US$ 3.415.323 desde outubro de 2019!” relatou um associado de Jim Baker no início de 2021.”
As revelações têm consequências para muito além da política interna norte-americana, uma vez que a moderação de conteúdo também atinge usuários internacionais da plataforma.

Twitter e operações ‘PsyOp’ do Pentágono

De acordo com os documentos analisados pelo jornalista Lee Fang, o Twitter ajudou o Pentágono a conduzir campanhas virtuais de influência psicológica, as chamadas campanhas “PsyOp”, fora do território norte-americano.
“1. Arquivos do Twitter Parte 8 – Como o Twitter ajudou silenciosamente a campanha secreta on-line de operações psicológicas do Pentágono – Apesar das promessas de fechar as redes secretas de propaganda estatais, os documentos do Twitter mostram que o gigante da mídia social auxiliou diretamente as operações de influência dos militares dos EUA.”
De acordo com revelações de Fang publicadas em 20 de dezembro de 2022, em 2017 o Comando Central (CENTCOM, na sigla em inglês) dos EUA, vinculado ao Pentágono, enviou ao Twitter uma lista com 52 contas de usuários em língua árabe que, segundo um funcionário do CENTCOM, “nós usamos para ampliar algumas mensagens”.
As contas realizavam postagens hostis ao Irã, apoiavam a aliança entre EUA e Arábia Saudita no conflito no Iêmen e elogiavam a performance e acurácia de ataques de drones norte-americanos.
“6. As contas do CENTCOM na lista postaram frequentemente sobre as prioridades militares dos EUA no Oriente Médio, incluindo a promoção de mensagens anti-Irã, promoção da guerra apoiada por Arábia Saudita e EUA no Iêmen e ataques ‘precisos’ de drones dos EUA, que as contas afirmavam que atingiam apenas terroristas.”
Nos e-mails, o funcionário do CENTCOM pede para que o Twitter garanta a boa exposição a seis dessas contas e acelere a verificação de suas legitimidades, de forma que os usuários se mantivessem alheios à ligação entre esses perfis e o governo dos EUA.

O lutador iemenita Hassan Saleh apoiado pela coalizão liderada pelos sauditas após confrontos com rebeldes houthi na linha de frente de Kassara perto de Marib, Iêmen, 20 de junho de 2021

O lutador iemenita Hassan Saleh apoiado pela coalizão liderada pelos sauditas após confrontos com rebeldes houthi na linha de frente de Kassara perto de Marib, Iêmen, 20 de junho de 2021
© AP Photo / Nariman El-Mofty
Além disso, o CENTCOM solicitava – e o Twitter consentia – a aceleração e propagação do conteúdo veiculado por essas contas, colocando-as em uma “lista branca”, para que mais usuários interagissem com elas.
Assim como os arquivos analisados por Taibbi e Shellenberger, as trocas de e-mails entre funcionários do CENTCOM e do Twitter analisadas por Fang mostram uma interação rotineira e casual entre funcionários da empresa e o Pentágono.

Banimento silencioso de usuários

Os documentos ainda mostram que a plataforma interfere diretamente no processo que define se postagens são populares ou impopulares, minando a ideia de que usuários agregam grande número de seguidores por mérito próprio.
Essa prática recorrente da empresa, chamada de “shadow banning”, consiste em diminuir a exposição de determinadas contas, hashtags, temas ou perfis sem que o usuário perceba que é alvo do procedimento.

Agents from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies work at a 24-hour operations center at FBI headquarters, Monday, May 3, 2010, in the Chelsea section of New York

Agents from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies work at a 24-hour operations center at FBI headquarters, Monday, May 3, 2010, in the Chelsea section of New York - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 21.01.2023

Agents from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies work at a 24-hour operations center at FBI headquarters, Monday, May 3, 2010, in the Chelsea section of New York
© AP Photo / Louis Lanzano
De acordo com o pesquisador CNPq da Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) Ergon Cugler, os algoritmos de empresas como o Twitter deveriam ser abertos ao público, para impedir esse tipo de manipulação de conteúdo.
“A divulgação dos algoritmos nos permitiria saber quais os conteúdos que as plataformas distribuem para cada usuário […] que muitas vezes são filtrados por localidade e interesses”, disse Cugler à Sputnik Brasil. “Não sabemos o que está pautando a própria construção do nosso intelecto, pensamento e reflexão sobre a realidade.”
Esses algoritmos são guardados a sete chaves pelas empresas, que os consideram sua propriedade intelectual. Cugler explica, no entanto, que a divulgação dos algoritmos não afetaria o modelo de negócios das redes sociais, já que não publicizariam elementos estritamente comerciais, como método de prospecção de novos usuários.
“Não acho que seja inviável comercialmente abrir o algoritmo, porque não estamos falando de divulgar o segredo empresarial, mas sim de ter clareza sobre qual o tipo de propaganda tem sido feita em território nacional desde que o Twitter pisou aqui”, disse Cugler.
Segundo o especialista, “não é absurdo pedir acesso aos algoritmos de uma rede como o Twitter. Absurdo é chegar em um país pautando o intelecto de todo mundo e ninguém poder saber por que exatamente isso está acontecendo”.

Regulação no Brasil

A comprovação do trabalho orquestrado entre agências de segurança do governo dos EUA e executivos da plataforma Twitter para monitorar o conteúdo e as interações na plataforma faz o debate sobre regulação de redes sociais ainda mais inadiável, acredita o professor de comunicação, política e cidadania da Universidade Federal de Goiás (UFG) e da Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Goiás (PUC-GO) Luiz Signates.

Logotipos do Twitter no prédio da sede da empresa em San Francisco, Califórnia, EUA, 19 de dezembro de 2022

Logotipos do Twitter no prédio da sede da empresa em San Francisco, Califórnia, EUA, 19 de dezembro de 2022 - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 21.01.2023

Logotipos do Twitter no prédio da sede da empresa em San Francisco, Califórnia, EUA, 19 de dezembro de 2022
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
Existe um projeto de lei no Congresso Nacional sobre o assunto, de autoria do deputado Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP). A proposta, no entanto, está parada porque não há consenso acerca de qual o órgão que poderá decidir sobre o bloqueio de uma postagem ou usuário: a plataforma ou o poder público.
“A atuação das plataformas, em suas políticas de integridade, a meu ver, não são suficientes para um empreendimento dessa proporção – até porque são instituições privadas, que movimentam interesses próprios, nem sempre coincidentes com o interesse público”, disse Signates à Sputnik Brasil.
Segundo ele, a conjuntura de ampla divulgação de informações falsas no Brasil, aliada à crise política desencadeada pela invasão da praça dos Três Poderes em Brasília, em 8 de janeiro, faz do “aperfeiçoamento da legislação brasileira em relação às mídias sociais […] uma exigência indeclinável”.
“É desejável que ocorra o amadurecimento da discussão, de tal maneira que consigamos produzir não apenas uma legislação, mas uma cultura de valorização da democracia e da ética da verdade, que possa estabilizar uma cultura pacífica, cidadã e democrática em nossas sociedades. Alcançaremos isso? Só o tempo é capaz de dizer. É o desafio civilizacional dos nossos dias”, concluiu Signates.
Desde dezembro de 2022, os jornalistas norte-americanos Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, Michael Shellenberger, David Zweig, Alex Berenson e Lee Fang divulgam o conteúdo de arquivos internos da rede social Twitter, ao qual tiveram acesso em acordo com a empresa.





