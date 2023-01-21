Arquivos comprovam ação da CIA e FBI no Twitter: 'Estão pautando nosso intelecto', diz analista
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
3. Twitter’s contact with the FBI was constant and pervasive, as if it were a subsidiary.
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022
46. The FBI’s influence campaign may have been helped by the fact that it was paying Twitter millions of dollars for its staff time.
“I am happy to report we have collected $3,415,323 since October 2019!” reports an associate of Jim Baker in early 2021. pic.twitter.com/SmNse97QxK
— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 19, 2022
Twitter e operações ‘PsyOp’ do Pentágono
1. TWITTER FILES PART 8
*How Twitter Quietly Aided the Pentagon’s Covert Online PsyOp Campaign*
Despite promises to shut down covert state-run propaganda networks, Twitter docs show that the social media giant directly assisted the U.S. military’s influence operations.
— Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022
6. The CENTCOM accounts on the list tweeted frequently about U.S. military priorities in the Middle East, including promoting anti-Iran messages, promotion of the Saudi Arabia-U.S. backed war in Yemen, and “accurate” U.S. drone strikes that claimed to only hit terrorists. pic.twitter.com/IhqUDWJjQ9
— Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 20, 2022
Banimento silencioso de usuários
Regulação no Brasil
Este conteúdo foi verificado por RJ-2309 RJ-0292 RJ-0958
CMIO confirmou esta notícia. Fonte;
Via Sputnik News- IMG Autor
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report