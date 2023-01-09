Mundo

'Está se escondendo': deputados dos EUA defendem extradição de Bolsonaro

Após as imagens das invasões bolsonaristas em Brasília circularem o mundo, diversos representantes políticos de outros países demonstraram solidariedade ao Brasil e apoio ao governo do presidente brasileiro, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), incluindo o presidente norte-americano, Joe Biden.
Além do chefe da Casa Branca, pelo menos três deputados norte-americanos também se manifestaram. Para além do apoio ao governo de Lula, os deputados defenderam os EUA não permitam que Bolsonaro continue em Orlando, na Flórida, onde o ex-presidente está pelo menos desde o dia 30 de dezembro.
Em entrevista à emissora CNN, o deputado Joaquin Castro, membro do Comitê de Relações Exteriores da Câmara dos Representantes nos EUA, defendeu a extradição de Bolsonaro.

“Ele é um homem perigoso e deveria ser mandado de volta ao seu país de origem, o Brasil“, afirmou Castro à CNN. “Os EUA não podem ser refúgio para esse líder autoritário que inspirou terrorismo doméstico no Brasil“, acrescentou.

O deputado também usou as redes sociais para apontar sua posição.
Estou com Lula e o governo democraticamente eleito do Brasil. Terroristas domésticos não podem ser deixados usar o manual de [Donald] Trump para ameaçar a democracia. Bolsonaro não pode ter refúgio na Flórida, onde está se escondendo da responsabilização por seus crimes.

Manifestantes bolsonaristas entram em confronto com a polícia em meio à invasão de prédios públicos na capital brasileira. Brasília, Distrito Federal, 8 de janeiro de 2023

Manifestantes bolsonaristas entram em confronto com a polícia em meio à invasão de prédios públicos na capital brasileira. Brasília, Distrito Federal, 8 de janeiro de 2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Quem também foi às redes sociais para defender que Bolsonaro não continue na Flórida foi a deputada Ilhan Omar.
Dois anos atrás, o Capitólio foi atacado por fanáticos, agora estamos vendo isso acontecer no Brasil. Solidariedade a Lula e ao povo brasileiro. Democracia ao redor do mundo precisam se manter unidas para condenar o ataque contra a democracia. Bolsonaro não deve ter refúgio na Flórida.

Manifestantes bolsonaristas entrem em confronto com a polícia em meio à invasão de prédios públicos na capital brasileira. Brasília, Distrito Federal, 8 de janeiro de 2023

Manifestantes bolsonaristas entrem em confronto com a polícia em meio à invasão de prédios públicos na capital brasileira. Brasília, Distrito Federal, 8 de janeiro de 2023 - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 09.01.2023

Manifestantes bolsonaristas entrem em confronto com a polícia em meio à invasão de prédios públicos na capital brasileira. Brasília, Distrito Federal, 8 de janeiro de 2023
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Além de Omar e Castro, a deputada Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, também usou as redes sociais para divulgar sua posição. Assim como seus colegas, ela lembrou da invasão ao Capitólio e criticou a manutenção da estadia de Bolsonaro nos EUA.
Quase dois anos desde que o Capitólio dos EUA foi atacado por fascistas, vemos movimentos fascistas fora do país tentando fazer o mesmo no Brasil. Nós precisamos nos solidarizar com o governo democraticamente eleito de Lula. Os EUA devem parar de conceder refúgio a Bolsonaro na Flórida.





