'Está se escondendo': deputados dos EUA defendem extradição de Bolsonaro
I stand with @LulaOficial and Brazil’s democratically elected government. Domestic terrorists and fascists cannot be allowed to use Trump’s playbook to undermine democracy.
Bolsonaro must not be given refuge in Florida, where he’s been hiding from accountability for his crimes. https://t.co/ywOCTMgRxM
— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2023
Two years ago our Capitol was attacked by fanatics, now we are watching it happen in Brazil.
Solidarity with Lula and the Brazilian people.
Democracies around the world must stand united to condemn this attack on democracy.
Bolsonaro should not be given refuge in Florida.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 8, 2023
Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil.
We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial’s democratically elected government. 🇧🇷
The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida. https://t.co/rzsZl9jwZY
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2023
