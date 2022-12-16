'Estamos sendo desvalorizados e mal-pagos', diz líder de sindicato de enfermeiros do Reino Unido
“We have reached crisis point. We have been undervalued, underpaid and underappreciated for the safety critical role we do.”
Chair of RCN TUC @Dkell999 shares why nursing staff have been left with no option but to strike.
#FairPayForNursing #RCNStrike #NursesStrike pic.twitter.com/Gmc4ejXIsn
— The RCN (@theRCN) December 15, 2022
Solidarity with @theRCN members striking and on the picket line at Morriston hospital in Swansea 🏴 this morning. Upmost respect for them. We stand with you. A historic moment in NHS history. A sign of how bad it’s got. 💙 #EnoughIsEnough #NHS @thecsp pic.twitter.com/OKS0DMgErn
— Alice Spilsbury (@physiospilz) December 15, 2022
45 milhões de britânicos podem ser atingidos por pobreza energética até janeiro, revela novo estudo
I deeply regret some ambulance staff will be taking industrial action – this is in nobody’s best interests as winter approaches.
Economic circumstances mean unions demands are not affordable – each additional 1% pay rise for non-medical staff would cost around £700m a year. 1/2
— Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) November 30, 2022
Reino Unido enfrenta ‘década de crescimento perdida’ com nova previsão de recessão em 2023
Este conteúdo foi verificado por RJ-2309 RJ-0292 RJ-0958
CMIO confirmou esta notícia. Fonte;
Via Sputnik News- IMG Autor
