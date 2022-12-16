Mundo

'Estamos sendo desvalorizados e mal-pagos', diz líder de sindicato de enfermeiros do Reino Unido

A presidente do Royal College of Nursing (RCN, na sigla em inglês), o maior sindicato de enfermeiros do Reino Unido, se pronunciou na manhã desta quinta-feira (15) sobre a greve iniciada pela categoria.
Em mensagem de vídeo divulgada no Twitter, Denise Kelly afirmou que os enfermeiros britânicos estão “sendo desvalorizados, mal-pagos e subestimados pelo papel crítico que desempenham”.
“Mas isso não é apenas sobre salário, é sobre a segurança dos pacientes. Então, estamos aqui hoje para amplificar as vozes dos enfermeiros e, por extensão, as vozes de nossos pacientes”, disse Kelly, que convocou a população a apoiar a paralização.
O chamado rendeu resultado. Muitos britânicos estão saindo às ruas em protesto pelo aumento salarial e contra a sobrecarga de trabalho apontada pela categoria. Nas redes sociais, usuários estão divulgando postagens em apoio, com a hashtag #EnoughIsEnough (Já basta, em tradução livre).
Solidariedade aos membros do @theRCN em greve no hospital Morriston em Swansea 📷 esta manhã. Máximo respeito por eles. Estamos com vocês. Um momento histórico na história do NHS. Um sinal de como está ruim. 📷 #EnoughIsEnough #NHS @thecsp
Organizados pelo RCN, enfermeiros britânicos iniciaram na manhã desta quinta-feira (15) a maior greve da categoria na história do Reino Unido.
O movimento é em protesto por melhores salários, com aumento real, e reúne cerca de 100 mil integrantes do RCN, o maior sindicato de enfermeiros do Reino Unido, com membros espalhados pela Inglaterra, País de Gales e Irlanda do Norte.
Segundo o jornal britânico The Guardian, a mobilização é a maior da categoria no Reino Unido já vista em 106 anos. Os grevistas anunciaram a greve na última quarta-feira (14). Eles argumentam que a crise inflacionária que assola o Reino Unido vem corroendo o salário da categoria, o que leva a uma falta de pessoal, que, como consequência, gera sobrecarga de trabalho.
Os enfermeiros pedem um reajuste salarial de 5% acima da inflação, o que significaria um aumento de 19,2% nos vencimentos. Eles também demandam o preenchimento de vagas para reduzir a sobrecarga da categoria. Atualmente, a categoria vive um recorde de falta de pessoal.
O secretário de Saúde britânico, Steve Barclay, vem afirmando em entrevistas à mídia britânica que a demanda da categoria “não é razoável nem acessível” para o governo, e que “sua prioridade é manter as pessoas seguras durante o inverno”.
Há duas semanas, Barclay mencionou as demandas do RCN em sua conta no Twitter. Ele disse lamentar os planos da categoria de iniciar uma greve e que a paralização não é do interesse de ninguém no momento.
Lamento profundamente que algumas equipes ambulatoriais estejam entrando em ação industrial [termo usado para designar greve]. Isso não é do interesse de ninguém à medida que o inverno se aproxima. As circunstâncias econômicas significam que as demandas dos sindicatos não são acessíveis. Cada aumento salarial de 1% para funcionários não médicos custaria cerca de £ 700 milhões por ano [cerca de RS 4,5 bilhões].
A greve desta quinta-feira (15) é a primeira de duas paralizações; a segunda está marcada para o dia 20 de dezembro. Durante a paralização, continuarão sendo mantidos apenas cuidados urgentes e tratamentos de preservação da vida, como quimioterapia e diálise renal, unidades de cuidados intensivos, pronto-socorro e unidades neonatais.
O Reino Unido se encontra diante de uma crise econômica e política, alimentada pela crise de energia e inflacionária que colocou vários países da Europa à beira da recessão. A crise tem entre seus fatores a decisão de apoiar as sanções contra a Rússia lideradas pelos Estados Unidos, em retaliação à Moscou por conta e sua operação militar na Ucrânia. As sanções reduziram o fornecimento de gás russo para a Europa, gerando um efeito em cadeia que elevou o preço dos combustíveis, da energia e dos alimentos.
