Hungria pede para rever sanções à Rússia pelos custos do conflito com Ucrânia para UE

President @EmmanuelMacron is right: the cost of the #RussiaUkraineWar is not the same on both sides of the Atlantic. If we want the European industry to survive, we must address the European energy crisis swiftly. It’s high time to re-evaluate #sanctions. https://t.co/TtdSy0KMsp

— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) December 5, 2022