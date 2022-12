Trem com equipamento militar dos EUA descarrila no norte da Grécia (VÍDEO)

🚂 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 In Greece, a train with NATO military equipment derailed near the port of Alexandroupolis.

Protesters come out in force next to train that derailed, carrying NATO armored vehicles on their way to Ukraine through Greece pic.twitter.com/aDQYJVagf0

— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) December 3, 2022