Irã inicia construção da usina nuclear de US$ 2 bilhões, diz mídia estatal

#Iran’s nuclear chief today launched the construction of a 300-megawatt #nuclear power plant of “Karoon” in Darkhovin, Khuzestan province. The power plant will operate with pressurized water reactor (PWR) and the construction is expected to take about 8 years. pic.twitter.com/U1ZK3sxXVu

— Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) December 3, 2022