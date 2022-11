Africanos saúdam o acordo de 'perdas e danos' da COP27, mas exigem ações mais decisivas

It’s an urgent and present danger. Today, flying back to my homeland 🇳🇬 from @COP27P , I had a panoramic view of a once thriving wetland(s) between Chad 🇹🇩 and Nigeria 🇳🇬 going very dry. Our lands/wetlands/grasslands are getting drier and drier. 😭😩 #SaveSoil pic.twitter.com/O9XyIYTK0r

— Mohammed H. Abdullahi (@MohdHAbdullahi) November 17, 2022