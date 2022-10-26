Mundo

Milhares tomam as ruas e choram por palestinos mortos por Israel em Nablus (FOTOS, VÍDEOS)

Nesta terça-feira (25), milhares de pessoas participaram de um cortejo fúnebre em homenagem aos palestinos mortos pelas forças israelenses durante os ataques das Forças de Defesa de Israel (FDI) na região de Nablus.
As autoridades de segurança de Israel iniciaram, nos últimos dias, uma perseguição contra homens que teriam atacado um posto de segurança. Em meio às buscas, confrontos entre palestinos e israelenses eclodiram em diferentes localidades de Nablus.
Moradores e jornalistas confirmaram à Al Jazeera que dois dos homens assassinados eram barbeiros desarmados que voltavam do trabalho para casa.
Nablus, Cisjordânia
Os outros três homens pertenciam ao grupo de resistência armada Lions’ Den, considerado terrorista pelas autoridades do Estado judeu. Um sexto homem, de 19 anos, foi morto na manhã de hoje (25) em confrontos que se seguiram com o Exército israelense.
Além do cortejo fúnebre, milhões de palestinos em toda a Cisjordânia fizeram uma greve geral. Escolas e lojas fecharam mais cedo em todas as cidades.
Nablus lamenta 5 jovens assassinados por forças israelenses
Nablus e Jenin, na Cisjordânia, foram alvo de ataques quase diários, prisões e assassinatos por forças israelenses devido à crescente organização de pequenos grupos de resistência armada nas duas cidades.
As forças especiais israelenses usaram dezenas de veículos blindados em Nablus. Os combates entre as FDI e os combatentes da resistência palestina ocorreram ao longo das madrugadas dos últimos dias.
Hoje [25], pouco antes do cortejo fúnebre, centenas de jovens saíram às ruas, muitos deles atirando pedras contra as forças israelenses.
Pelo menos 21 palestinos ficaram feridos nos confrontos dos últimos dias, incluindo quatro em estado crítico. Forças israelenses atacaram prédios com mísseis disparados por drones, segundo moradores.
Fique de olho no que está ocorrendo em Nablus, na Palestina ocupada.
Com a confusão na região, o Exército israelense colocou a província de Nablus sob cerco nas últimas duas semanas, impondo pesadas restrições ao movimento de cerca de 420 mil palestinos.
O cerco foi imposto enquanto as forças israelenses procuravam suspeitos de um tiroteio no último dia 9, no qual um soldado brasileiro com cidadania israelense foi morto perto do assentamento de Shavei Shomron, a noroeste de Nablus.
Milhares de palestinos em Nablus enchem as ruas para prestar homenagem aos 5 mortos que resistiram às forças de ocupação israelenses na noite de ontem [24].
As tensões na Cisjordânia aumentaram particularmente nos últimos meses, com crescentes tiroteios sobre postos de controle militares israelenses e soldados. Só no mês passado, três soldados israelenses foram mortos em ataques separados.
De acordo com o Ministério da Saúde palestino, as forças israelenses mataram 184 palestinos desde o início do ano, incluindo 132 pessoas em Jerusalém Oriental e Cisjordânia ocupada e 51 na Faixa de Gaza sitiada. Entre os mortos há 41 crianças, 17 das quais foram mortas durante um ataque de três dias de Israel a Gaza em agosto.
Tropas de Israel entram em confronto com palestinos em busca por atirador; brasileiro foi baleado

9 de outubro, 19:16





