Milhares tomam as ruas e choram por palestinos mortos por Israel em Nablus (FOTOS, VÍDEOS)
Nablus, West Bankpic.twitter.com/GSdg8ahwvs
— Younis Tirawi -يونس الطيراوي (@ytirawi) October 25, 2022
Nablus mourns 5 youths murdered by Israeli forces pic.twitter.com/8L7jVLcSLg
— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 25, 2022
Keep your eyes on what is happening in Nablus, occupied Palestine.#Nablus#نابلس pic.twitter.com/xQMZgEwTCB
— Sarah Orabi 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@Sarah_orabi9) October 24, 2022
Thousands of Palestinians in Nablus fill the streets to pay their respects to the 5 killed resisting Israeli occupation forces late last night. pic.twitter.com/OD3D27s3gy
— Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) October 25, 2022
Tropas de Israel entram em confronto com palestinos em busca por atirador; brasileiro foi baleado
Este conteúdo foi verificado por RJ-2309 RJ-0292 RJ-0958
CMIO confirmou esta notícia. Fonte;
Via Sputnik News- IMG Autor
