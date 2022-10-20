FDI prenderam 2 mil palestinos em operações na Cisjordânia desde o início do ano (VÍDEOS)
Dashcam footage shows Palestinians hurling several Molotov cocktails at an Israeli bus (line 189 from Immanuel to Bnei Brak) on the Route 55 highway near the West Bank village of Khirbat al-Nabi Elias last night. No injuries caused. pic.twitter.com/KSSGbKHxhQ
— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 19, 2022
Video| Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets last night in Nablus and in other areas of the occupied West Bank in support for the Nablus-based Lions’ Den resistance organization. pic.twitter.com/TEDRHQaWlt
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 18, 2022
Tropas de Israel entram em confronto com palestinos em busca por atirador; brasileiro foi baleado
Este conteúdo foi verificado por RJ-2309 RJ-0292 RJ-0958
CMIO confirmou esta notícia. Fonte;
Via Sputnik News- IMG Autor
