FDI prenderam 2 mil palestinos em operações na Cisjordânia desde o início do ano (VÍDEOS)

As Forças de Defesa de Israel (FDI) lançaram grandes operações de prisão na Cisjordânia em resposta a ataques palestinos, que mataram 19 pessoas desde o início deste ano. Apenas nas últimas 24 horas, 12 pessoas foram presas.
A “ofensiva antiterrorista”, escreve o jornal The Times of Israel, que começou no início do ano, rendeu mais de 2 mil prisões de palestinos. Além disso, 100 palestinos foram mortos, alguns deles em confrontos com as forças de segurança de Israel.
Nesta quarta-feira (19), imagens divulgadas on-line mostram palestinos atirando pedras, blocos de concreto e outros objetos pesados ​​em um comboio de veículos militares israelenses na cidade de Al-Bireh, perto de Ramallah.
Imagens da câmera de painel mostram palestinos jogando vários coquetéis molotov em um ônibus israelense (linha 189, de Immanuel a Bnei Brak) na rodovia Rota 55, perto da vila de Khirbat al-Nabi Elias, na Cisjordânia, na noite passada [18]. Nenhum dano foi causado.
Na vila de Abu Dis, nos arredores de Jerusalém, as FDI disseram que as tropas detiveram quatro palestinos por suspeita de envolvimento em atividades terroristas.
Em Nablus, as tropas de Israel prenderam um palestino procurado, supostamente um membro da organização Lion’s Den, considerada terrorista por Israel. Após a prisão, sons de tiros foram ouvidos na área e centenas de pessoas marcharam pelas ruas em protesto.
Vídeo | Centenas de palestinos saíram às ruas ontem [18] à noite em Nablus e em outras áreas da Cisjordânia ocupada em apoio à organização de resistência Lion’s Den, com sede em Nablus.
Ao todo, nas últimas 24 horas, 12 suspeitos foram levados para serem interrogados pela Agência de Segurança de Israel, a Shin Bet. Os militares de Israel também informaram que nenhum soldado foi ferido durante a operação.
Na terça-feira (18), as FDI disseram que três palestinos lançaram coquetéis molotov contra tropas perto da cidade de Majdal Bani Fadil, no norte da Cisjordânia. As tropas responderam com tiros, atingindo um deles, que foi levado para um hospital israelense.
Bombas incendiárias também foram lançadas contra um ônibus israelense na Rota 55, perto da vila de Khirbat al-Nabi Elias, igualmente na Cisjordânia.
Tropas de Israel entram em confronto com palestinos em busca por atirador; brasileiro foi baleado

