Palestina: Fatah e Hamas assinam acordo de reconciliação após rixa de 15 anos (VÍDEO)

#Algeria.#Algiers. Rival #Palestinian factions signed an agreement yesterday to resolve discord. Elections will be held within a year. Present were Azzam al-#Ahmed, of #Fatah, Ismael #Haniyeh, #Hamas, and leaders or representatives of fourteen other Palestinian factions. pic.twitter.com/Gd4xGBWsWS

— Donato Yaakov Secchi (@doyaksec) October 14, 2022