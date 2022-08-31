Líderes europeus lamentam morte de Gorbachev: 'Abriu caminho para uma Europa livre'
Mikhail Gorbachev was a trusted and respected leader. He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain. It opened the way for a free Europe.
This legacy is one we will not forget.
R.I.P Mikhail Gorbachev
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 30, 2022
I’m saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev.
I always admired the courage & integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion.
In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all.
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 30, 2022
Mikhail Gorbachev was a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history.
The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace.
I’m deeply saddened by his passing. pic.twitter.com/giu2RHSjrQ
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 30, 2022
Mes condoléances pour la disparition de Mikhaïl Gorbatchev, homme de paix dont les choix ont ouvert un chemin de liberté aux Russes. Son engagement pour la paix en Europe a changé notre histoire commune.
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 30, 2022
Putin expressa ‘profundas condolências’ pela morte de Gorbachev
“Triste com a notícia do falecimento de Mikhail Gorbachev, o último presidente soviético e vencedor do Prêmio Nobel da Paz (1990), que embarcou em um caminho de reformas radicais que levaram a um fim não sangrento da Guerra Fria”, disse ele em um comunicado.
