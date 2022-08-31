Mundo

Líderes europeus lamentam morte de Gorbachev: 'Abriu caminho para uma Europa livre'

Foto de CMIO CMIO Mande um e-mail 10 minutos atrás
3 minutos de leitura


A presidente da Comissão Europeia, Ursula von der Leyen, afirmou que o ex-presidente soviético foi um “líder confiável e respeitado” e que suas ações abriram “caminho para uma Europa livre“.
Mikhail Gorbachev era um líder confiável e respeitado. Ele desempenhou um papel crucial para acabar com a Guerra Fria e derrubar a Cortina de Ferro. Isso abriu caminho para uma Europa livre. Este legado não vamos esquecer. Descanse em paz, Mikhail Gorbachev.

© AP Photo / Ivan SekretarevEx-presidente soviético Mikhail Gorbachev

Ex-presidente soviético Mikhail Gorbachev. Foto de arquivo
© AP Photo / Ivan Sekretarev
Já o primeiro-ministro do Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, escreveu que ficou triste ao saber da notícias, pois sempre admirou sua “coragem e integridade“.
Estou triste ao saber da morte de Gorbachev. Sempre admirei a coragem e integridade que ele demonstrou ao levar a Guerra Fria a uma conclusão pacífica. Em uma época de agressão de Putin na Ucrânia, seu incansável compromisso com a abertura da sociedade soviética continua sendo um exemplo para todos nós.

© Sputnik / Aleksandr MakarovO então secretário-geral da União das Repúblicas Socialistas Soviéticas (URSS), Mikhail Gorbachev, recebe a então premiê do Reino Unido, Margaret Thatcher, em Moscou, 23 de setembro de 1989

O então secretário-geral da União das Repúblicas Socialistas Soviéticas (URSS), Mikhail Gorbachev, recebe a então premiê do Reino Unido, Margaret Thatcher, em Moscou, 23 de setembro de 1989 - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 31.08.2022
O então secretário-geral da União das Repúblicas Socialistas Soviéticas (URSS), Mikhail Gorbachev, recebe a então premiê do Reino Unido, Margaret Thatcher, em Moscou, 23 de setembro de 1989
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Makarov
O secretário-geral da Organização das Nações Unidas (ONU), António Guterres, foi outro a se manifestar em sua conta oficial no Twitter.
Mikhail Gorbachev foi um estadista único que mudou o curso da história. O mundo perdeu um líder global imponente, multilateralista comprometido e defensor incansável da paz. Estou profundamente triste com o seu falecimento.
Minhas condolências pela morte de Mikhail Gorbachev, um homem de paz cujas escolhas abriram um caminho para a liberdade para os russos. Seu compromisso com a paz na Europa mudou nossa história comum.
O presidente russo, Vladimir Putin, e o ex-presidente da União das Repúblicas Socialistas Soviéticas (URSS) Mikhail Gorbachev durante um encontro no Kremlin, 11 de de junho de 2002 - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 30.08.2022

Panorama internacional

Putin expressa ‘profundas condolências’ pela morte de Gorbachev

Ontem, 18:48
O presidente da Assembleia Geral da ONU, Abdullah Shahid, também se compadeceu com o falecimento do ex-presidente soviético.

“Triste com a notícia do falecimento de Mikhail Gorbachev, o último presidente soviético e vencedor do Prêmio Nobel da Paz (1990), que embarcou em um caminho de reformas radicais que levaram a um fim não sangrento da Guerra Fria”, disse ele em um comunicado.

© Sputnik / Yevgeny BiyatovO ex-presidente da União Soviética Mikhail Gorbachev durante lançamento de seu último livro, em Moscou (foto de arquivo)

Ex-presidente da União Soviética, Mikhail Gorbachev, durante lançamento de seu último livro, em Moscou - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 31.08.2022
O ex-presidente da União Soviética Mikhail Gorbachev durante lançamento de seu último livro, em Moscou (foto de arquivo). Foto de arquivo
© Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov





Este conteúdo foi verificado por RJ-2309 RJ-0292 RJ-0958

CMIO confirmou esta notícia. Fonte;

Via Sputnik News- IMG Autor




Etiquetas
Foto de CMIO CMIO Mande um e-mail 10 minutos atrás
3 minutos de leitura
Mostrar mais
Foto de CMIO

CMIO

Conselho de Mídia Independente - Grupo independente, de atuação jornalística; baseado em SP. Replica e elabora conhecimentos e assuntos de utilidade pública.

Artigos relacionados

Ryanair vai ‘ficar mais forte em uma recessão’, diz CEO – CMIO

6 minutos atrás

A composição da delegação da AIEA ao ZNPP dá esperança, disse Moskalkova

11 minutos atrás

Fundação Ronald Reagan lamenta perda do ex-líder soviético Mikhail Gorbachev

30 minutos atrás

Ministro das Relações Exteriores da Alemanha desenvolveu um novo plano para construir relações com a Rússia

32 minutos atrás

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.