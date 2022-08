Cerca de 1.900 trabalhadores portuários do Reino Unido iniciam greve de 8 dias por salários

Shame on the Port of Felixstowe, millions in the bank. Yet a pay cut for dockers. Unite says no way! #SupporttheStrike. Support dockers defending #JobsPayConditions. On strike from today (21/08) for eight days.

