'Israel não pode alegar que está se defendendo em Gaza', diz enviada da ONU à Palestina

I condemn Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza to allegedly ‘deter’ Islamic Jihad’s possible retaliation for its leader’s arrest.

As Int’l Law only permits the use of force in self-defense, Operation Breaking Dawn is a flagrant act of aggression.

Illegal. Immoral. Irresponsible.

— Francesca Albanese, UN SRoPt (@FranceskAlbs) August 6, 2022