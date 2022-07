Muito longe da Ucrânia, Sri Lanka está no epicentro da crise global

Tension is rising in #SriLanka between an irate public, waiting days for fuel, protesting & security units who have on occasion reacted with aggression & violence #SriLankaEconomicCrisis (footage during protest led by @Hirunika_Premac in front of @RW_UNP office) pic.twitter.com/4tWe0ZwVEF

— Amantha (@AmanthaP) July 5, 2022