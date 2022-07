EUA devem sair da OTAN para evitar guerra com Rússia, diz representante republicana

The American people do not want war with Russia, but NATO & our own foolish leaders are dragging us into one.

A war that no one will win.

Escalation over Ukraine, a non-member nation, risking nuclear war is a power play endangering the entire world.

We should pull out of NATO.

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 30, 2022