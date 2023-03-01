Chamber of Deputies of Argentina approves retirement law | News

With 134 votes in favor and 107 against, the Argentine Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday the Pension Debt Payment Plan that will benefit nearly 800,000 Argentine citizens of retirement age.

The directive establishes that women between 50 and 59 years old and men between 55 and 64 who have not made the required contributions to access retirement, can complete the missing periods by paying quotas.

Likewise, it allows those who are convinced that they cannot meet the deadlines, but have the established age, to anticipate and start paying.

The project should have been sanctioned since last year, but the opposition of the Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) alliance prevented on several occasions from obtaining the necessary quorum for the debate on this and other projects.

The legislators opposed to the regulations only went to the venue to cast their negative votes, until the Frente de Todos (FdT) obtained the required number with the support of other formations and the debate began.

We have to give this town hope and hope is not reminding them of the 13% cut they made to retirees. Hope is giving you the guarantee that there will be social security inclusion.

During this process, the president of the Budget Committee and member of the FdT, Carlos Heller, highlighted the importance of the project for many people; especially for those who worked in the informal sector or in domestic service.

For her part, Marisa Uceda, also a member of FdT, assured that this is solidarity legislation, since, she stressed, nine out of 10 women cannot currently access the retirement system and this problem must be resolved by the State.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



