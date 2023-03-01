Get to know five works by the musician Leo Brouwer on his 84th birthday | News

On March 1, 1939, the Cuban musician, composer, arranger, conductor and professor Juan Leovigildo Brouwer Mesquida, known to the world as Leo Brouwer, was born in Havana.

The first works made by the Cuban musician represent the context of the Caribbean nation and have a notable influence from Afro-Cuban music. In addition to producing iconic guitar pieces and various concertos, he also stands out as an arranger for other composers, including the popular group The Beatles.

In 1998 he received the National Music Award, Cuba’s most important award in this event. Likewise, for his contributions to the Cuban film industry, he was awarded the National Film Award in 2009.

In the video, the concerto for guitar no. 5 “Helsinki”:

February 28, 2023

In the seventh art, Brouwer was the founder of the Sound Experimentation Group of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry and put music to films such as El joven rebelde (1961); The death of a bureaucrat, (1966); Lucía, A Day in November and Memories of Underdevelopment, (1968); The last supper, (1976); The survivors, (1978), and Cecilia, (1980).

Below, as a tribute to his vast life and work, teleSUR presents five works by the master Leo Brouwer.

Canticum

Regarding this piece, the creator himself expressed that he intended to make it as dynamic as possible, where there were elements such as the free structure, brief, dynamic cells, various characteristics of the so-called avant-garde music.

praise of dance

It is a piece made for classical guitar by Brouwer, created and premiered in 1964. It was made by the author at the request of the choreographer and dancer Luis Trápata. The work was written in two days and on a single page.

Concerto for guitar and small orchestra

The Cuban master began the creation of this work in 1971 and finished it the following year. This consists of three movements. The first called Punteo, the second Ragas (which contains Hindu aspects) and the last one combines features of toccata with Creole montuno rhythms.

one day in november

It was composed for the homonymous film directed by Cuban director Humberto Solás, released in 1972.

the black decameron

This work was composed in 1981 and premiered in 1983. It is made up of three movements, each corresponding to a ballad. The first movement is El arpa del duerrero, the second Huida de los amantes por el valle de los echoes and the last one, Ballad of the enamored maiden.





