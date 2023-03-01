Ecuadorian students call for the resignation of President Lasso | Multimedia

University student organizations demonstrated this Tuesday in Ecuador to demand the resignation of President Guillermo Lasso or the activation of the constitutional mechanisms for his dismissal.

The student body mobilized in front of the Central University of Ecuador with slogans that urged the resignation of the president.

For his part, the leader of the Federation of University Students of Ecuador (FEUE), Nery Padilla, pointed out that the current government does not guarantee the basic budget for public education.

Meanwhile, the FEUE has similarly criticized the “serious crisis of all kinds that the country is going through.” When demanding Lasso’s resignation, the organization said that “the constitutional mechanisms be activated and a political trial be initiated in which he is dismissed due to his moral inability to govern.”

On the other hand, on February 14 in a statement, the Federation objected that “while public universities continue to suffer budget cuts, student overcrowding, insecurity and scholarship cuts worsen.”

Likewise, the FEUE stressed that “the Right to Education of more than a million high school graduates is systematically violated. The Government is soaked in acts of corruption”.

Likewise, the local platforms confirmed that the State owes the Central University 10 million dollars and that of Guayaquil, more than 5 million, which even shows the cut in funds for the training of professionals.

