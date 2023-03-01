They denounce the murder of a trans activist in Cali, Colombia | News

Organizations defending Human Rights denounced on Tuesday the shooting murder of the leader, activist and defender of the rights of the LGBTIQA+ community, Shaina Vanessa Pretel in the Colombian town of Cali, department of Valle del Cauca.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Social leader murdered in the department of Bolívar, Colombia

According to information from the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), which keeps a record of crimes against social leaders, Shaina Vanessa Pretel was shot several times on February 27 in the El Poblado 2 neighborhood of Cali.

It was learned that the activist and trans woman had been part of the AfroResistance meeting on racial issues related to human rights and justice.

Shaina Vanessa Pretel

02/26/23

Cali Valle del Cauca

She was a well-known leader, activist, and defender of the rights of the LGBTIQA+ community in Cali. She was part of the AfroResistance meeting around racial issues related to human rights and justice. pic.twitter.com/ho7Z9SZaBv

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

March 1, 2023

Those close to the defender of the LGBTIQA+ community highlighted her work in favor of Afro and trans women.

The Cali Platforms Foundation regretted the murder of the social leader and demanded that the police authorities carry out the investigations to find those responsible for the crime.

According to the balance of Indepaz, in the first two months of 2023, 19 social leaders have been assassinated in Colombia and 1,428 since the signing of the peace agreement in 2016.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source