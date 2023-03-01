Cuba condemns granting of asylum to aircraft hijacker | News

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex) protested on Tuesday the granting of asylum by the Government of the United States (USA) to a Cuban citizen who hijacked a civil aircraft on October 21, 2022.

A communiqué from the Cuban Foreign Ministry specified that Vice Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires, Benjamin Ziff, to formally transfer the protest for the granting of asylum to Cuban Rubén Martínez Machado.

The text highlighted that previously, the return of the perpetrator of this act of air and aircraft piracy had been requested, since these are crimes that have been typified in various international conventions, ratified by Cuba and the US.

#Cuba strongly protests against the US decision to grant asylum to the perpetrator of the hijacking of a civil aircraft, which constitutes an act of air piracy and violates Cuban national legislation, International Law and a commitment signed by the US government.

“Granting political asylum to those who hijacked an aircraft for the purpose of emigrating also constitutes a violation of what is stated in the Joint Declaration on migration signed by both countries on January 12, 2017,” underlines the Minrex.

The Cuban ministry said that the hijacking of the aircraft, owned by the National Air Services Company SA (ENSA), represents a violation of the airspace, operational safety and Cuban aeronautical regulations in accordance with the provisions of the Agreement of Chicago.

Likewise, Cuba urged the US government to assume responsible conduct in the face of such serious events.

In addition, he recalled that the history of air piracy encouraged and tolerated by the United States “for the purpose of destabilization and political hostility against Cuba has a well-known history and very negative and sensitive consequences, which should serve as a lesson.”

The Minrex warned that crimes like this, if tolerated and protected, “could stimulate similar illegal acts with negative repercussions for the national security of both countries.”





