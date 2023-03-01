Puerto Ricans protest against electric bill hike | News

Puerto Rican union, civil and environmental organizations took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the increase in the electric bill proposed by the Adjustment Plan (PAD) that seeks to pay the debt contracted by the Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

CMIO.org in sequence:

The Country Alliance can win in 2024

With the view of the bankruptcy of PREPA as a backdrop, the demonstration departed from the headquarters of the Federal Court to the offices of the Fiscal Supervision Board (JSF) denouncing the increase in collection rates since in 2021 the electrical distribution will pass into the hands of the private company Luma Energy.

According to specialists, the project provides for a hybrid charge that is made up of a fixed rate and another variable that will be calculated according to electricity consumption in homes, government entities and businesses throughout the country.

For José Rodríguez, representative of the Union Solidarity Movement, “There are three proposed increases, not only the fixed monthly charge of 13 dollars, but also two additional charges by level of consumption. The working class and fixed income are the most affected by these charges,” he said.

Rodríguez deepened that “The blow to the economy is added where workers in the private sector could lose their jobs due to the closure of establishments due to the high cost of the electricity bill.”

The organizations promoting the demonstration urged the Puerto Rican population to sign the Declaration “Luz Pal Pueblo: No to PREPA’s Debt Adjustment Plan” available on the website www.nomasaumentos.com.

On the other hand, the Educamos union asserted in a statement that “the Government itself, instead of protecting the people, is complicit in this continuous dispossession against the vast majority of the population.”

Puerto Rico’s electrical grid has become very fragile in recent decades when PREPA has been operating with an interruption rate up to five times higher than the industry average, a situation that has worsened in the three most recent years when power generation it has been below 50 percent.

Many in Puerto Rico believe that since Luma’s arrival in control of the island’s electrical distribution, the service has not improved, but if it is intended to increase its cost, in an unsustainable manner for many citizens and businesses.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source