Lula reinstates the Food Safety Council in Brazil | News

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reinstated on Tuesday the National Council for Food and Nutrition Security (Consea), which had been deactivated in 2019 by former President Jair Bolsonaro, in one of his first official acts.

After signing a decree, the president stated that Consea represents “the commitment of the Government and society to the fight against hunger and for a healthy diet in Brazil.”

The Head of State thanked the organizations that “never gave up this fight”, so that Brazil can “return to being the country we dream of”.

O Consea voltou, to act in a fight against food with quality, healthy and nutritious food, a constitutional law of the Brazilian people.

February 28, 2023

He also recalled his departure from the Government and assured that he thought that “he would never speak of hunger again, that the minimum wage would always have a real increase.”

In this sense, he acknowledged that Brazil is worse, although he specified “that the time we have now is shorter, but our wisdom is much greater.”

On the other hand, Lula da Silva reported that he will discuss family farming with owners of farms of less than 100 hectares, to increase the production of healthy food.

“In fact, they never managed to finish off Consea. They dismantled the existing legal structure, but many people who participated in Consea, throughout Brazil, kept fighting, kept organizing and kept trying to fight hunger in these four corners of Brazil”, shared the dignitary.

This program must settle the debt of the food situation that Brazil is experiencing in a context where hunger is a reality for approximately 33 million people.

The current food situation in Brazil is one of the most drastic consequences of the dismantling of the policies of the last four years in this matter, where six out of ten Brazilians (58.7 percent of the population) lived with some degree of food insecurity , according to a 2022 survey by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security.





