President of Colombia announces first changes of ministers | News

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced on Monday the first changes in his ministerial cabinet by reporting the departure of the Ministers of Education, Alejandro Gaviria; Culture, Patricia Ariza, and Sport, María Isabel Urrutia.

President of Colombia: change is not possible without the people

During a message to the Colombian people, the president thanked the services provided by the outgoing officials and added that with their debates and discussions they contributed to initiating the changes for which the country voted.

Subsequently, Gustavo Petro announced that the sociologist Aurora Vergara will assume the Education portfolio and appointed Astrid Rodríguez as the new Minister of Sport.

The Colombian president indicated that the musician Ignacio Zorro will be in charge of the Ministry of Culture, although he did not make his position official.

The first partial modification of the cabinet of ministers was made after President Petro will hold a meeting with heads of different political parties to get support in Congress for health, labor and pension reforms.

“We are at a decisive moment for our reforms and we need more cohesion and determination,” said the Colombian head of state.

Gustavo Petro called on all political forces, including the opposition, unions, and social organizations to advance in a national agreement to build the country with debate and proposals.

“The reforms need debate in society, consensus in the Government, and after they are approved by Congress and by society, they need a lot of determination to apply them,” emphasized the Colombian head of state.

When addressing the Colombian people, Gustavo Petro assured that his Government is not going to give up on reforms to improve health, pensions and fair working conditions for all Colombians.





