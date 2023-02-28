Another social leader appears assassinated in Arauca, Colombia | News

The body of Colombian social leader Abelardo Duarte Moncada was found with multiple gunshot wounds near the town of Botalón, municipality of Tame, in the Arauca region, the Indepaz organization reported on Monday.

According to local media reports, Duarte Moncada was former president of the Community Action Board of the village of El Rosario, in Arauca, and his kidnapping was reported on February 11.

The Colombian Ombudsman’s Office denounced the increase in the climate of insecurity around the rural population of Arauca given the panorama of kidnappings, extortion and threats that has been affecting the capital of the department of Arauca since 2021.

��Abelardo Duarte Moncada

�� Date: 02/27/23

�� Place: Tame, Arauca

➡️Abelardo Duarte Moncada was a recognized leader and former president of the Community Action Board -JAC- of the Vereda El Rosario in the municipality of Arauca. pic.twitter.com/5r59XhBjlL

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

February 28, 2023

Duarte becomes the 18th Colombian social leader assassinated so far this year, increasing the list of leaders eliminated since the signing of the Peace Accords, which already counts 1,427 victims.

Until now, the identity of the perpetrators is unknown, although human rights organizations locate several armed groups operating in the area of ​​the events, such as the ELN, the 10th Martín Villa Front, the 28th Front of the Central General Staff and others.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



