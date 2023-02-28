Argentine Chamber of Deputies plans to discuss retirement plan | News

The Argentine Chamber of Deputies will assess on Tuesday the proposal for a Pension Debt Payment Plan that could benefit almost a million citizens, above all those who are close to retirement.

The project establishes that those who have not complied with the contributions required to access retirement can complete the missing periods by paying quotas and also allows women from 50 to 59 years of age and men from 55 to 64 who know that they will not comply with the deadlines, anticipate and start paying.

Said initiative is expected to be approved by the Senate, but it did not pass the scrutiny of the Chamber due to the refusal of the opposition alliance Juntos por el Cambio (JxC), who opposed it, blocking the necessary quorum to debate this and other projects.

More than 800,000 people in Argentina, mostly women, depend on tomorrow being able to enact the Pension Debt Payment Plan law in order to retire.

It is necessary that Together for Change stop blocking the functioning of Congress.

Last Wednesday, a demonstration of members of social organizations, under the slogan “Congress cannot stop, neither can the right to retire”, came to the vicinity of Congress to denounce the position of JxC and demand respect for the rights of all people.

The march was called by the deputies of the Frente de Todos Gisela Marziotta and Paula Penacca and members of the Association of State Workers, the industrial and energy sector, as well as affiliates of the Central de Trabajadores de Argentina (Autonomous), among other groupings.

The protesters also expressed their support for Vice President Cristina Fernández in the face of the judicial persecution she is suffering against her.





