Legislative Commission will ask to prosecute the president of Ecuador | News

The legislative commission that investigated the Encuentro case will approve the report tomorrow, Wednesday, March 1, and would recommend a political trial against President Guillermo Lasso for “crimes against state security,” for allegedly having evidence of the crime of treason against the homeland.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Monitoring continues after ash emission from the Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador

According to the draft of the document, which can still be changed, the president committed “crimes against state security.”

The text of the accusation states: “To politically prosecute President Guillermo Lasso for having adapted his conduct to article 129 numeral 1 of the Constitution, which provides as grounds for censorship and dismissal from representative public office.”

“To politically prosecute the Head of State, invoking article 129 numeral 2 of the Constitution, since his conduct is appropriate to the commission of crimes against public administration.”

The legislators are convened for this Wednesday, March 1 at 08:00, to discuss and approve it.

The Encuentro case, initially known in the media as the El Gran Padrino case, is an investigation into corruption cases in Ecuador involving Danilo Carrera Drouet, who is the brother-in-law and personal friend of the president of Lasso, and a businessman, Rubén Cherres Faggioni .

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source