Cuba demands an end to the politicized treatment of Human Rights | News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, denounced on Tuesday the politicized treatment of Human Rights (DD.HH.) by developed countries, which replaces the necessary collaboration in this field.

According to Rodríguez Parrilla, “the current patterns of production and consumption are irrational and unsustainable, and threaten the existence of the human species; it is essential to fight for a fair, democratic and equitable international order.”

In this sense, he denounced in the 52nd Period of the United Nations Human Rights Council Committee, which is meeting in Geneva, the permanence of plundering practices by developed countries, which he accused of opposing an international order. different from the current one.

According to the head of Cuban diplomacy, “no country is exempt from challenges and none has the authority to consider itself a paradigm in the matter, to judge others and even less to politicize and stigmatize sovereign States and social economic projects.”

Likewise, he pointed out that the “imperialist attempts to convert the Human Rights Council into a court against countries that are not subordinated to the geopolitical interests of powerful governments, erode the credibility of this body and would seem to try to return it to the paths of the extinct Human Rights Commission, that imploded by those practices.”

He denounced what he called the infamous inclusion of his country on the list of countries that sponsor international terrorism, which, he said, contributes to increasing the harmful effects of the US blockade against the Caribbean country. He recalled that such actions are a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of Human Rights.

He listed the legislative advances that his country has made in recent years under the new Constitution approved in 2019, including the Family Code and the National Program for the Advancement of Women.

On the other hand, he said that “Cuba’s voice will continue to rise with a universal vision, but from the south, in favor of the legitimate interests of developing countries, the poor, the excluded (…)”.

In the same sense, he ratified that “Cuba will continue to raise its voice based on constructive commitment, responsible dialogue and unwavering responsibility for the full realization of human rights for all.”

He announced that Cuba will aspire to re-election for a position on the Human Rights Council for the period 2024-2026.





