Forest fire content declared in Biobío, Chile | News

The Chilean National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) declared the forest fire, called Santa Ana, that affected the Biobío region, in the center of the country, contained.

The entity reported that the incident was active for 25 days, since February 2, and is considered the second largest in the history of Chile, since it left more than 74,000 hectares burned and 19 dead in the region.

According to Conaf, after flying over the sectors where the fire was registered, hot spots were detected within the burned area, but “they are far from the perimeter of the fire.”

The effects caused by the fire include 75 percent of the surface of Nacimiento, 70 percent of Santa Juana, more than 11,000 hectares in Coronel and part of Angol (La Araucanía Region).

The presidential delegate of Biobío, Daniela Dresdner, explained that “this fire is considered contained, which means that there is still activity and there may be reactivations within the perimeter of the fire, but its entire perimeter is controlled by firewalls and, therefore, , shouldn’t get past that.”

For his part, the head of the Defense for Biobío, Rear Admiral Jorge Keitel, said that currently, there are 10 accidents in combat in the area, on the Ruta de la Madera, whose transit was suspended due to the detachment of material from the slopes of the hills

Likewise, the National Emergency Prevention Service (Senapred) of Chile published the existence of 207 active forest fires.

