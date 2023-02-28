Monitoring continues after ash emission from the Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador | News

The Geophysical Institute of Ecuador (IGE) continues to monitor the activity in the Cotopaxi volcano on Monday, and during the early morning it reported a new emission of steam and gases that reached 1,000 meters in height.

According to IGE data, the cloud, one kilometer high above the level of the crater, is advancing in a southeasterly direction and affecting several regions near the colossus.

The most recent report from the entity detailed that the cloud of ash and smoke reaches a height of 500 meters above the level of the crater, but other reports of the day placed it above 1,000 meters.

2023-02-27 15:22:00 TL

Observation: Emission of steam and ash.

Cloud height = 1000 msnc; Direction: South-East.

IG-EPN pic.twitter.com/0bjKWgCRbf

– Geophysical Institute (@IGecuador)

February 27, 2023

However, the entity detailed that the emission, so far, only contains steam and gases, so it is not so toxic for the human population and other species in the region.

The new eruptive process of the volcano began this weekend, when the cloud reached 2,400 meters above the level of the crater.

In 2015, a similar behavior was recorded in the colossus, which spent several days constantly emitting gas, steam and ash several hundred meters.





