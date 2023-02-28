Covid-19 cases decrease for the ninth consecutive week in Bolivia | News

The Bolivian Minister of Health and Sports, Jeyson Auza, reported this Monday that the South American country registered a decrease in the number of Covid-19 infections for the ninth consecutive week.

According to the report referred to by Auza, 727 new cases were detected, which represents a reduction of 32 percent, resulting in 344 less than the previous week.

Similarly, the head of Health referred to the fatality rate of Covid -19 that continues at 0.1 percent.

Regarding diseases such as dengue, the headline referred to a decrease in infections, which stands at 415, with Santa Cruz being the region that remains the infectious focus.

“The strategy of eliminating mosquito breeding sites is allowing the number of cases to decrease, this figure may vary and we want to say with total sincerity to the Bolivian people, what if we neglect vector control measures, these figures from one week to the next they can be shot,” he stressed.

The national government has allowed the number of beds for the care of patients suffering from this disease to be increased to 236; in 4 First Level centers, 5 second level and 3 third level centers in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra stressed that the Unified Health System (SUS) fully covers the delivery of medicines free of charge.

It was guaranteed that all the Health Funds of the Short-Term Social Security System hospitalize patients with dengue and make available their intensive care units and intensive therapy units.

The Single Health System of the Ministry of Health will cover all expenses at the national level, which allows the possibility of 311 beds for people who require it.

Likewise, Auza highlighted the control of whooping cough and mpox, with four and one active patient, respectively.





