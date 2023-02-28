Government of Brazil launches National Movement for Vaccination | News

The Brazilian Government launched on Monday the National Movement for Vaccination, with the purpose of increasing inoculation rates in the Unified Health System (SUS) against Covid-19.

In this sense, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, launched the program in the country’s capital, Brasilia, urging vaccination against the Sars-CoV-2 disease.

From his Twitter account, the president said that they were “vaccinated with the fifth dose against Covid-19 by the doctor and current vice president of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin.”

“Get vaccinated, protect who you love”, was another of the messages shared by the head of state, before recognizing the Minister of Health Nísia Trindade. “Now we have a Minister of Health who is concerned about health in this country,” said Lula da Silva.

Likewise, the dignitary pointed out that “what we are doing here is not just a gesture of telling them that now we are going to have a vaccine to vaccinate all people, at any age, that we are going to have a vaccine in our health centers scattered around all of Brazil, but something more important than that is that we are aware that Brazil was once the world champion in vaccination”.

The National Vaccination Movement will distribute bivalent doses to the elderly, people with low immunity or disabilities, pregnant women, postpartum women and indigenous, riverside and quilombola communities, as well as health professionals as priority groups at first.

The Ministry of Health has stated that about 19.1 million Brazilians are behind with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 68.6 million did not receive the first booster dose again.

Brazil represented the first country in Latin America with the highest number of deaths from the Covid-19 disease, the second in the world behind the United States.

Likewise, the pandemic left 40,830 orphaned children and adolescents in the South American country, according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation.

The organization indicated that Covid-19 was responsible for 20 percent of deaths in 2020 and 2021 in the nation.

