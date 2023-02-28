Venezuela commemorates 34 years of the popular rebellion of the Caracazo | News

With various acts, the 34th anniversary of the popular rebellion known as “El Caracazo” was commemorated this Monday in Venezuela, which rejected the neoliberal policies that threatened the well-being of the population.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, asserted that “the people tired of injustices rebelled against a government kneeling to the interests of the IMF” (International Monetary Fund).

In addition, the president stressed that the Venezuelan people “do not forget the barbarism and injustice of puntofijismo and North American imperialism.”

34 years ago, the People tired of injustices rebelled against a government kneeling to the interests of the IMF, a great strength emerged from those days of deep pain, thanks to the courage of our martyrs who today live in every battle and victory of the Revolution pic.twitter.com/l0kVcSenri

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

February 27, 2023

For her part, from the Plaza Hugo Chávez in Caracas (capital), the executive vice president affirmed that “El Caracazo” was the historical accumulation of the political conscience of the people who said no more.

“There will be no neoliberal restoration in Venezuela. There will be a victorious resistance of our people. Venezuela is a country, from its origin, from its roots, profoundly anti-imperialist,” he said.

The vice president also highlighted the courage of the people who took to the streets on February 27, 1989 “with their voices raised, with their bodies, and that same spirit is the impulse of the people today.”

In turn, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, emphasized that the population “wrote its own history by fighting for their rights in the face of a neoliberal system imposed by the United States.”

Likewise, in an interview for teleSUR during the Es Noticia program, the Venezuelan Ombudsman, Alfredo Ruíz Angulo, declared that “the most intense part was not only on the 27th and 28th, but also the first days of March.”

“On the same night of the 27th the guarantees are suspended and convoys of unprepared soldiers begin to come to Caracas, armed thinking that they are going to face a war and when the 28th arrives they begin to shoot against the entire population,” he said.

The official reiterated that what happened that day “was a rebellion against deception, against that package from the International Monetary Fund.”

The popular rebellion began on February 27, 1989 in Guarenas, Miranda state, and continued that same day in Caracas, “little by little it spread to the main cities of the country,” says a note from the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Commerce. Abroad.

“During El Caracazo, Venezuelans protested against corruption, the rise in the price of fuel, the increase in the value of public transport tickets, the repression against the protesters (…) The attempt to implement these measures was well known such as “El Paquetazo”, this being a plan agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which required major macroeconomic adjustments that suffocated the people,” the entity explained.





