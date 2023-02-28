New massacre leaves at least three dead in Boyacá, Colombia | News

The authorities of the Colombian department of Boyacá reported that at least three people were murdered by unknown persons in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Gachantivá.

According to police sources, they indicated that upon arriving at the site of the massacre in the Minas village, La Laguna sector, the police commission was attacked by two men who apparently committed the crime, one of the attackers being arrested.

The Boyacá Police Commander, Colonel María Margarita Mantilla, specified that the detainee was carrying a firearm, while the other attacker fled the site and is wanted by the department’s police forces.

Massacre #21 occurred in 2023

He also reported that when inspecting a residence near the attack, three lifeless bodies were found: mother and son and a neighbor from the sector, who had impacts with a firearm and a knife and whose identities have not yet been established.

The police official pointed out that the detainee is a former soldier identified as Carlos Alberto Rosero Quinto and who will be made available to the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), so far this year 21 massacres have been committed in Colombia.





