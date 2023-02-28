Peruvian Justice rejects appeal in favor of Pedro Castillo | News

The Sixth Constitutional Court of Lima, in Peru, rejected on Monday a new habeas corpus that sought the immediate release of former President Pedro Castillo and his reinstatement as president of the country.

The appeal in favor of Castillo was presented by the National Federation of Lawyers of Peru, which also sought to benefit Castillo’s former prime minister Aníbal Torres.

“Sixth Constitutional Court of CSJ of Lima declared inadmissible habeas corpus presented in favor of Pedro Castillo and Aníbal Torres for alleged attack against individual freedom and motivations of judicial decisions,” the CSJ of Lima reported on Twitter.

The appeal presented in favor of the former president maintains that in order to be arrested and tried, the immunity that weighed on Pedro Castillo had to be lifted, a process that would not have been carried out, so the former president should continue to be the head of state.

According to representatives of the National Federation of Lawyers of Peru, the habeas corpus also sought to annul all judicial, administrative, legislative resolutions and laws that oppose Castillo’s status as constitutional president of Peru.

Rejecting the appeal in favor of the former president and former prime minister, Judge Gisela Haydee Ocaña, alleged that the National Federation of Lawyers proposed habeas corpus “unreasonably, with ignorance of constitutional principles and values” and “regardless of respect for the Fundamental rights”.

The head of the Sixth Constitutional Court of the Court of Lima, Gisela Haydee Ocaña Chalco, declared the habeas corpus inadmissible in favor of Pedro Castillo Terrones, who sought to annul the preventive detention for the coup and return him to the presidency of the Republic.

Former President Pedro Castillo is serving a sentence of 18 months in preventive detention, while the Public Ministry investigates him for the alleged commission of the crime of rebellion.

For the Office of the Judiciary, the preventive detention measure against Castillo is “founded” because “the existence of strong suspicion as an alleged co-perpetrator of the crime of rebellion and conspiracy against the powers of the State and the constitutional order” was determined.

The preventive detention is also based on a “danger of flight”, since the former president Castillo tried to seek asylum in the Mexican Embassy in Lima.





