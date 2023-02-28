Workers paralyze transportation in Buenos Aires | News

Thousands of users of public transport in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area were surprised this Monday morning, after the workers of the service provided by a private company began an indefinite strike.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Cristina Fernández asks to investigate the Buenos Aires police

The bus strike is in effect from 12:00 a.m. on Monday, February 27, and “until the situation is regularized,” sources from the Dota Group (Two Hundred and Eight Automotive Transport) indicated, which covers a large part of the entire bus service in the City of Buenos Aires and the Conurbano.

The measure taken by a fraction of the Automotive Tramway Union (UTA), affected more than 50 lines of the Dota company.

A surprise strike by DOTA company drivers affects thousands of public transport users in the city of Buenos Aires and its surroundings. The workers fulfill their tasks in 50 bus lines of that company, and claim for salary issues.@ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/fGqpMl46ii

— Juan Carlos Bartolotta (@JuanCteleSUR)

February 27, 2023

The reason for the strike is due to the salary claim of the Dota drivers, who denounce salary arrears, amid the inflation that affects the monthly income.

In addition, within the framework of the transport strike, this Monday classes began in primary and secondary schools in the City of Buenos Aires.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source