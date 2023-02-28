Caricom delegation travels to Haiti to analyze crisis | News

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness is on a one-day visit to Haiti on Monday along with government ministers and ambassadors from two other Caribbean countries to see how Caribbean leaders can help Haitians find a way out of the crisis of their country.

Holness and the delegation of ministers and diplomats from the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago, as part of a broader delegation from the Caribbean Community (Caricom) are in Port-au-Prince meeting with Haitian political and civil society leaders to better understand the effects of the wave of violence unleashed by the gangs.

The visit comes amid an alarming rise in kidnappings in the capital and gang violence that is now spilling over into rural communities. The offer by Caribbean leaders to help Haiti dates back to before the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, 2021.

#PressRelease: Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island this morning, February 27, 2023, to lead a special CARICOM mission to Haiti which will also be comprised of representatives from the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago as well as the CARICOM Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/datiLgPy7j

—Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM)

February 27, 2023

As Moïse faced a wave of anti-government protests and calls for his resignation, the 15-member Caribbean Community known as Caricom offered to help mediate the political impasse.

Late last month, Holness expressed his willingness for Jamaican soldiers and police to participate in a foreign military intervention in Haiti, and his visit is presumed to explore this possibility despite the fact that Caricom recently decided that such a deployment is premature.

This, contrary to the fact that the regional bloc, of which Haiti is a member, opted during a three-day meeting in the Bahamas not to support a request by Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to a foreign intervention.

The Caribbean delegation will also meet with the leaders of the Haitian National Police, which has been fighting defections and the deaths of its members. In recent weeks, police officers have rioted over police killings by armed gangs.





