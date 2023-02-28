They register an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 in El Salvador | News

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred this Monday off the coast of the department of La Unión, in El Salvador, as reported by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) of that Central American country.

The entity indicated that the telluric movement occurred at 12:46 p.m. (local time) about 55 kilometers south of Las Tunas beach, in the Pacific Ocean area.

Although a preliminary note indicated that the intensity of the earthquake was 5.8, this data was later rectified by specialists.

Similarly, the depth of the telluric movement was 74 kilometers, and so far the authorities have not reported human or material damage.

The MARN has specified that taking into account the characteristics of the earthquake, there is no threat of a tsunami for the country.

It is common for most of the earthquakes that occur in El Salvador to originate in the Pacific Ocean and at depth, which is why they go unnoticed by Salvadorans; however, those that take place near the surface are felt more strongly and cause more damage.

