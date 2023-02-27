Government of Chile militarizes northern border to curb migration | News

The Chilean government, headed by President Gabriel Boric, began the deployment of military personnel who, starting Monday and for 90 days, will leave them in charge of guarding the borders in response to the migration crisis.

The Government argues that it made that decision due to complaints about insecurity which, it said, are still latent in the interior and coastal communes of the northern regions of Chile.

The announcement was made by the Government last week, under the Critical Infrastructure Protection Law approved in January, to be able to deploy military forces to support public order and control on the borders of the Arica and Parinacota, Tarapacá and Antofagasta regions.

This Sunday the movement of military trucks began in the direction of the mountain, particularly towards the Colchane area, but also in Arica and Ollagüe in Antofagasta.

According to local right-wing media outlets, the community trusts that the entry of foreigners across the border in those areas will at least decrease.

According to what they accuse, for the last three years what they call an avalanche of foreigners of various nationalities from Central and South America has come in force.

The governor of Tarapacá, José Miguel Carvajal, thanked the central government for listening to the authorities in the north who were precisely asking for military deployment.

And, for his part, the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, justified that the deployment of military forces will serve not only to control the entry of migrants, but also smuggling and trafficking in persons.

